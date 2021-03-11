Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the February 11th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc, operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology.

