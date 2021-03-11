Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the February 11th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Terra Energy & Resource Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.