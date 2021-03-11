Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Short Interest Update

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the February 11th total of 664,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,072,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TRTC opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. Terra Tech has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.82.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. It offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products; cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; and clones of marijuana plants.

