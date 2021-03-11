Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.37. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,051,848 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. It offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products; cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; and clones of marijuana plants.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.