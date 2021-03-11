TerraUSD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.72 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $890.65 million and approximately $30.72 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 890,522,763 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

