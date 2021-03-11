TerraUSD (UST) Hits Market Capitalization of $890.65 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $890.65 million and $30.72 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006547 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 890,522,763 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

