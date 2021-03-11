Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.53% of Territorial Bancorp worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of TBNK opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

