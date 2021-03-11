Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the February 11th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terumo has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

