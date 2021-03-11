Tervita (TSE:TEV) Given “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Tervita (TSE:TEV)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.97.

TSE:TEV opened at C$5.08 on Friday. Tervita has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The company has a market cap of C$587.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

