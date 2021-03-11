Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $362,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,063 shares of company stock worth $56,865,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $21.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $689.07. 860,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,763,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $661.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,341.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $775.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.66. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

