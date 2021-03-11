Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 71,053 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 784.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $16,228,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $85.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $648.57. 1,417,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,468,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $784.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $622.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.69, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.