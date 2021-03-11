Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Hold” Rating at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $673.58 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $778.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.35. The firm has a market cap of $646.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,063 shares of company stock valued at $63,000,337 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.