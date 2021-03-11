Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to Buy at FIX

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at FIX to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla stock traded up $69.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $632.45. 1,001,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,468,672. The firm has a market cap of $607.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.69, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $784.14 and a 200 day moving average of $585.58. Tesla has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

