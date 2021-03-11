Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Buy at New Street Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $668.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $775.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.66. The firm has a market cap of $641.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,341.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,063 shares of company stock worth $56,865,537 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

