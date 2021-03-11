TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,848 shares during the quarter. TESSCO Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 5.02% of TESSCO Technologies worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 19,100 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,330.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 29,526 shares of company stock valued at $179,540 over the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TESS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,097. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.18. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

