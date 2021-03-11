Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.86

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.86 and last traded at $88.74, with a volume of 3023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 60,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.