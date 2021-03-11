Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s 9th Largest Position

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.77. 162,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. The stock has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

