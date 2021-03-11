Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by Cascend Securities from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.57. 29,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,115. The company has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.76 and its 200 day moving average is $157.93.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,924.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,718,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,213,733,000 after acquiring an additional 61,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6,709.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,191,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23,836,621 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,427,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.