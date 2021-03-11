Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.94

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 11160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

