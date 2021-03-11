Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.18 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $3.18 billion and $360.15 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos token can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00007212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018502 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 762,720,088 tokens. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.