TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) PT Raised to $37.00 at HC Wainwright

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 147.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 30,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,956 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

