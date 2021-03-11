TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $21.14.

In other news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,477,956. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

TFFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

