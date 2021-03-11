TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Up 12.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) were up 12.1% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $37.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 786,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 389,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

TFFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In related news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $613,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,956. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,471 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,076,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,259,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $372.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

