Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THLLY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Thales stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 5,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01.

