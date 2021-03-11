The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $113.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

