The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,906,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153,207 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.94% of The Allstate worth $649,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $10,118,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL opened at $113.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

