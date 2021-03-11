The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $116.68.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.