The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 16.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 17.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 81.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 123,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 275,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

NYSE ALL opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

