The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$79.30 at Fundamental Research

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from C$71.70 to C$79.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) Q1-2021 Beat Forecasts / TD and BMO Have the Highest Expected Return” and dated March 2, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.69.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$78.25. 1,596,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,507. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$46.38 and a 52-week high of C$78.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.52. The company has a market cap of C$94.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

