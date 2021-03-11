The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.74

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.74 and traded as high as C$79.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) shares last traded at C$79.08, with a volume of 2,372,577 shares changing hands.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.69.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.