The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Cut by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 459,976 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 37,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 120,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

