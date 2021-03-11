The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $257.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $257.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

NYSE:BA opened at $230.61 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $244.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average of $193.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

