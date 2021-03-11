The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $246.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

