The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares during the quarter. The Brink’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 4.01% of The Brink’s worth $142,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after buying an additional 204,842 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Brink’s stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $83.45. 2,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,262. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.24 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCO. Truist upped their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

