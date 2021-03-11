The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCO. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.16 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

