The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,027,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,635,391 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.6% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 4.53% of The Charles Schwab worth $4,509,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $66.23. 190,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,210,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $973,574.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,566,818 shares of company stock valued at $91,027,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.