The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,371 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $64.65. 356,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,489. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

