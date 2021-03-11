The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,197 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for 2.3% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.05% of The Charles Schwab worth $51,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 251,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.