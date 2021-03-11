The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.66% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $44,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 48.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of CAKE opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.