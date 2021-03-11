The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,088. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

