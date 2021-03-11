The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

About The Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

