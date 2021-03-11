The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $85.04.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.
About The Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
