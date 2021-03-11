The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $86.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLCE. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

