The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $8,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

