The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $85.04.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $8,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000.
About The Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.