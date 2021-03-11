The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,058 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 116,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 871,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 739,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721,982. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $221.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

