The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lessened by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.8% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. 337,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721,982. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $222.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

