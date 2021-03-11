The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Reduced by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of KO stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

