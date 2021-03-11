The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137,974 shares during the period. The Container Store Group comprises about 5.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 4.76% of The Container Store Group worth $22,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth $76,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

TCS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $838.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. Research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

