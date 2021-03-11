The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $378.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $355.00 to $378.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

NYSE COO opened at $382.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $401.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

