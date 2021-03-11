The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $384.00 at Robert W. Baird

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $351.00 to $384.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.
Shares of COO opened at $382.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $401.92.
In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
