The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $435.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Shares of COO stock opened at $382.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.28 and a 200 day moving average of $351.86. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

