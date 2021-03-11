The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $435.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.
COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.
Shares of COO stock opened at $382.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.28 and a 200 day moving average of $351.86. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92.
In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
