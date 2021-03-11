The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $633.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce sales of $633.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $637.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $628.79 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $589.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of ENSG opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $73,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,333.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

